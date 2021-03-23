Observed every year on March 23 to highlight the importance of the role that people and their behaviour play in protecting Earth's atmosphere is World Meteorological Day. This year, the focus is on gathering support for ocean science and understanding the role that ocean science plays in sustainable development. Seigonie Mohammed has the details.
World Meteorological Day 2021
Seigonie Mohammed
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The wife of a Special Reserve Police Officer in Tobago tells TV6, after 29 years of marriage, she has had enough domestic abuse at the hands of her husband.
An announcement Wednesday morning of a combined donation of 140 thousand vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago.
Collaboration between Heritage Petroleum and a local subsidiary of a US-based oil giant is expected to see the drilling of its first well in the coming year.
The Ministry of Health is calling on the public to be more vigilant in relation to public health measures and also when home isolating.
The International Organisation for Migration under the United Nations has released its Displacement Tracking Matrix for 2020 on Venezuelan migrants in T&T.