World Forestry Day

On the International Day of Forests, countries are encouraged to undertake efforts to promote its forests. This is much more than just planting trees, it is a day to celebrate and raise awareness of the importance of nature. Join our TV6 team of Seigonie Mohammed, J'von Pollonais and Brandon Benoit, as they take us through our mystical forest.

One hundred persons will provide contact-tracing services from as early as this weekend, staffers for Couva Hospital has been identified as testing has been ramped up by CARPHA,  all in a bid to slow the spread of COVID 19 in T&T.

Trinidad and Tobago sailor Andrew Lewis says his Olympic Games preparations are coming along very smoothly despite the outbreak of the coronavirus.