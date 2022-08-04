Bad roads have led to protests, complaints and damage to vehicles in some communities. Frustrated residents have been ventilating their feelings over the deplorable conditions for months and years but today the Works and Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan says the infrastructure is old but steps to treat with that are being taken.
WORKS MIN. BAD ROADS AND DEBE ROUNDABOUT
- Nicole M Romany
