Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke is hailing the U-Turn System for a decrease in road traffic offences and accidents this year. The Ministry of Transport is also taking the opportunity to advise the motoring public not to attempt to cheat the system... noting that if one recent road fatality victim had complied with their interventions, he would be alive today. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Works and Transport: U-Turn system saving lives
Rynessa Cutting
