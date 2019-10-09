The Tobago House of Assembly (THA), has experienced an over fifty percent shortfall in its allocation, with the presentation of Monday's budget, by Finance Minister Colm Imbert. This revelation was made on Wednesday, by Finance Secretary Joel Jack, at Wednesday's weekly media briefing in Scarborough. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
Women's CPL Team Announced
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tributes are pouring in for retired Chief Justice Satnarine Sharma who died at his home on Wednesday morning.
It’s the question everyone wants answered, will they or won't they win Thursday.
The Minister of National Security alongside the Minister of Health and the Ministry of Planning and Social Development held a news conference in an attempt to do some damage control, after Wednesday morning's raid at Transformed Life Ministry.
One economist is describing the government's reduction in state expenditure ever since it was voted into office as world class.
The Tobago House of Assembly (THA), has experienced an over fifty percent shortfall in its allocation...
Protest outside of the Hall of Justice, as the impeachment matter involving the Chief Justice and the Prime Minister was again brought before the court.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Handcuffed and in cages, 69 rescued by cops
- Sat Sharma has died
- Beyond the tape :Tuesday 08th October 2019
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 07th September 2019
- $10K USD Ransom For Three Missing Fishermen
- Apple Leisure Group Preferred Bidder For Magdalena
- Govt allocating millions to track cell phones and monitor social media
- Morning Edition October 9th 2019
- PM Opens Diego Martin Walkover
- Morning Edition October 8th 2019