A venture designed to give support to women with various maladies, including but not limited to cancer, lupus, diabetes, endometriosis, PCOS, and hypertension, will take place in the form of a walk, come March 30th, and according to Pastor Nicola Newsam, is an extension of celebration of International Women's day. More in this report.

WOMEN AGAINST THE ODDS

