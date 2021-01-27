The 74 year -old woman who traveled to Canada last February to visit her daughter, can return home, but her attorneys say she will still be suing the state.
The PDP has declared that the push for Tobago's autonomy began after the THA elections on Monday resulted in an six - six tie.
Parents and guardian listen up, dates for the SEA, CXC ,CSEC and CAPE have been finalised.
"A managerial absurdity." That's a reference drawn by Government Senator Randall Mitchell as to the construct of the Service Commissions and their relationship with the entities they represent.
Tobago's first THA Chief Secretary is telling the people of Tobago, 'I told you so'. Hocoy Charles, in an interview with TV6, called Monday's election a mockery and a sham.
Energy Chamber chairman Dwight Mahabir calls for a reduction in CO2 emissions and a reduction in the gas subsidy for electricity.
