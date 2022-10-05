The search is still on for thirty-four year old Teresia Lynch who was swept away by flood waters in Surrey village, Lopinot. Even as she remains missing and her wellbeing is uncertain, she is being hailed a hero, submerged by the waters she ventured into to save relatives. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine brings us this report of bravery in the face of all odds.
WOMAN SWEPT AWAY BY FLOOD WATERS IN LOPINOT
Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine
