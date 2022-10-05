The search is still on for thirty-four year old Teresia Lynch who was swept away by flood waters in Surrey village, Lopinot. Even as she remains missing and her wellbeing is uncertain, she is being hailed a hero, submerged by the waters she ventured into to save relatives. Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine brings us this report of bravery in the face of all odds.

