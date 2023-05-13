Police officers were out in their numbers.. at the TTPS Sports Day today.., after a three-year-hiatus due to COVID-19. The proceedings kicked off.. with march-past presentations.., which saw several teams paying tribute to this country's first female Police Commissioner. Reporter Rynessa Cutting has the highlights.
Woman Power At TTPS Sports
Rynessa Cutting
