Decades after developing a mysterious illness, an elderly woman is coming to the public for assistance. Kadawatee Ali has sought help from a number of sources, but with both her feet swollen and full of sores, and no real diagnosis to date, she's running out of hope.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The wife of a Special Reserve Police Officer in Tobago tells TV6, after 29 years of marriage, she has had enough domestic abuse at the hands of her husband.
An announcement Wednesday morning of a combined donation of 140 thousand vaccines for Trinidad and Tobago.
Collaboration between Heritage Petroleum and a local subsidiary of a US-based oil giant is expected to see the drilling of its first well in the coming year.
The Ministry of Health is calling on the public to be more vigilant in relation to public health measures and also when home isolating.
The International Organisation for Migration under the United Nations has released its Displacement Tracking Matrix for 2020 on Venezuelan migrants in T&T.