A woman who is said to have been well loved by the Carenage community was gunned down at her son's business place in the area on Sunday morning. There is a sense of shock, as those who knew her, remain baffled as to why her life was snuffed out. Reporter Alicia Boucher and cameraman Brandon Benoit bring you the details.
Woman Murdered In Carenage
Alicia Boucher
