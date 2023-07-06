Being a woman in soca is no easy task. This from mother of two, Tobagonian Adana Roberts, who spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams, as she introduced TV6 News to how she fell in love with the Sweet Melody Riddim. She is also celebrating twenty years in soca. More in this report.
WOMAN IN SOCA
Elizabeth Williams
