One woman is tonight telling TV6, following undergoing a lumpectomy at the Scarborough General Hospital, she is has been bleeding and in severe pain. In fact she said, to ensure she did not lose her breasts, she had to acquire the assistance of a private doctor. Elizabeth Williams sat down with mother of four Ornella Charles- Duncan, and has this report.
