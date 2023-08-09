Damian Mills of Concordia, Tobago is calling for answers from the Tobago Regional Health Authority after his mother, 66-year-old Claudine Mills walked into the Scarborough General Hospital on July 24th with a foot pain and is now leaving in a body bag. Mr. Mills broke down in tears, speaking with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams on the matter.
WOMAN DIES AT HOSPITAL
Elizabeth Williams
