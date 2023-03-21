' With us, not for us'. It's the theme for this year's World Down Syndrome Day, as stakeholders continue to lobby for equity and inclusion. Meantime, one Government Minister admits - T&T needs to do better by the differently-abled. Rynessa Cutting has more from the World Down Syndrome Day Conference.
WITH US, NOT FOR US. DOWN SYNDROME AWARENESS
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Following up on a story we brought you last week, of deaf students asking for more support a…
Well now that they've captured the premiership crown, Coach of the Presentation Sando team R…
This country's top military officer has told the Parliament's Joint Select Committee on Nati…
Presentation College San Fernando are celebrating winning the Premiership Division of the Se…
The Division of Tourism on Tuesday condemned the circumstances surrounding a fight on board …
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- DAD TAKES HIRED JOB, GOES MISSING
- PANDAY SAYS IT'S LIKELY DPP WILL BE 'CRUSHED'
- SENIOR COUNSEL ON DPP WOES
- Morning Edition: 21st March 2023
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 20th March 2023
- ENGINEERING TAKES SPOTLIGHT AT UTT
- LET US FORGET GRUDGES SAYS PRESIDENT KANGALOO
- Morning Edition: 20th March 2023
- PIGEON POINT RESPONDS
- Beyond the Tape: Thursday 16th March 2023