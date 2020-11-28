Wise Guy has won the Trinre Derby Stakes and by extension the Triple Crown at the Arima Race Club today. He was the favourite going into the race and did not disappoint beating a top class field which included Bella Riva and Apache. We have the highlights of that historic moment and the action from the Trinre Stewards Cup.

A gift for Debra

Debra Bovell of Black Rock New Road has a lot to be thankful for, as she received a much nee…

Past 7 Days On 6: 29th November, 2020

One hundred and sixty Venezuelans deported, amid outcry over T&T's handling of migrants… The Venezuelan government requested a meeting with T&T officials… and a deceased man was a guest at his own funeral?? All thanks to the creativity of one funeral home. Let’s take look at the past 7 Days on 6.