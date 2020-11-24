Come Saturday, Wise Guy will be aiming to ride into history as he goes after his first triple crown in the Trinidad Derby Stakes at Santa Rosa Park. It's a race that fans will have to watch from their TV screens at home as they won't be allowed to view it in person. Tuesday, featured the launch of the much anticipated event.
