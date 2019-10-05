To the Caribbean Women's Olympic qualifiers taking place in Trinidad. The Dominican Republic beat Antigua and Barbuda 2-0. And, St. Kitts and Nevis thrashed Aruba 6-1. We have highlights of both matches which were played at the Ato Boldon Stadium yesterday.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
To the Caribbean Women's Olympic qualifiers taking place in Trinidad.
Fake Oil allegations used to avoid payments by Petrotrin.
Today, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development launched its first housing manual.
If you're heading out tonight, and looking for park in Port of Spain the wrecker will not be out tonight...