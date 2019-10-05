To the Caribbean Women's Olympic qualifiers taking place in Trinidad. The Dominican Republic beat Antigua and Barbuda 2-0. And, St. Kitts and Nevis thrashed Aruba 6-1. We have highlights of both matches which were played at the Ato Boldon Stadium yesterday.

One NGO is calling on the government to truly focus resources on addressing mental health in Trinidad and Tobago.

While most of the country was asleep, approximately 4,500 people got out of their beds before the sun came up, and made their way to St. Clair to participate in RBC's Race for the Kids.