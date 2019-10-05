To the Caribbean Women's Olympic qualifiers taking place in Trinidad. The Dominican Republic beat Antigua and Barbuda 2-0. And, St. Kitts and Nevis thrashed Aruba 6-1. We have highlights of both matches which were played at the Ato Boldon Stadium yesterday.
Wins for Dominican Republic and St. Kitts and Nevis in Women's football
- Vinod Narwani
- Updated
Vinod Narwani
