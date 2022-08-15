Asia Sylvester tops an international ABE endorsed KidsMBA Future Entrepreneur of the Year Award 2022. This follows her completion of the ABE KidsMBA programme at CTS College. The college adopted the United Kingdom based programme which it began virtually during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. The two-week intense programme is geared towards developing entrepreneurial skills that ultimately help children between the ages of 11 and 17 start and run a business. Here's more from Melissa Maynard
