WINDY HILL ROAD OPENED

After years of asking for better roads, residents of Windy Hill Arouca, can finally say their efforts were not in vain. Today the Ministry of Works opened the new road that would serve thousands of people who call the area home. The Ministry has also revealed plans to focus on other residential areas. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.

