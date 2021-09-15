After years of asking for better roads, residents of Windy Hill Arouca, can finally say their efforts were not in vain. Today the Ministry of Works opened the new road that would serve thousands of people who call the area home. The Ministry has also revealed plans to focus on other residential areas. Alicia Boucher has more in this report.
WINDY HILL ROAD OPENED
Alicia Boucher
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Budget requests go on deaf ears. The words of chairman of the Tobago arm, of the Trinidad an…
The Trinidad and Tobago Health Ministry is joining health experts across the world in debunk…
It appears the sale of the Petrotrin refinery isn't the only thing hanging in the balance. T…
An entire home was pulled down in less than two hours by a landslip in Claxton Bay today.
After years of asking for better roads, residents of Windy Hill Arouca, can finally say thei…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- NEW COVID VACCINATION RULES FOR SOME US VISAS
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 14th September 2021
- KAMLA: COURT WILL STRIKE DOWN PROPERTY TAX, TTRA
- CRIME WRAP
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 13th September 2021
- PUBLIC OFFICERS FOR REVENUE AUTHORITY ENFORCEMENT
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 10th September 2021
- 6 YEAR-OLD AUTHOR
- EXTRA DUTY RACKET
- HAIRCUTS FOR CHILDREN