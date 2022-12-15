Windies Women Lose 2nd T20

It's been woeful for the Windies lately... As The West Indies women's losing streak continued last evening when they fell to a 16 run loss against England in the second T20 in Barbados. The teams will meet again on Saturday in what is a must win for the Windies women in the five-match series...
It's about that time where we begin to roll out the first candidate for the TV6 Sport Personality Award. And today we start with a cyclist who continues to show consistency on the world stage... He is none other than Nicholas Paul...
The Police Service confirms that charges have been laid against two men who were captured in a video which has now gone viral, in which police officers were making an arrest while one of the men was holding a young child. Asked what action has been taken against the officers, the TTPS said, an investigation is underway. The Police Complaints Authority is also probing the incident.
The National Netball Association has named its new interim coaching staff as it plans the journey back into the top ten teams of the World Cup. It's been just under a month since the Association controversially removed coach Kemba Duncan and Manager Ashelle Legall from their respective positions. Netball President Sherry-Ann Blackburn today outlined the association's new structure moving forward...
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association, Idi Stuart is promising to keep up the heat in Tobago, if matters affecting health care workers are not addressed. TV6 News caught up with Mr. Stuart in Tobago, during his visit to Health Secretary Dr Faith B.Yisrael, at Glen Road.
The Sister Isle kicks it with us... And the semifinals of this year's Tobago Football League knockout tournament was decided on Sunday.
And 1976 Phoenix will face Signal Hill after both won their quarterfinal matches on Saturday. Joining them are Carnbee/Mount Pleasant FC and Stokely Valle FC who both won their matches 2-0...