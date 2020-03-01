Windies Women Knocked Out

Well the West Indies women's T20 World Cup dream is over. After losing captain Stafanie Taylor to injury in a disappointing 46 run defeat against England today in Sydney.
Trinidad and Tobago will benefit from the anticipated economic boom in Guyana which is set to become an oil and gas rich country.
It wasn't good news for the West Indies men as well as they surrendered the three-match ODI series 3-nil today against host Sri Lanka in Pallekele.
Soca star Machel Montano is supportive of Tobago having a separate Carnival to Trinidad.
13 year old Khloe Hackett- Lewis, is making a name for herself. A resident of Bagatelle Tobago she has several successful business ventures and is into promotions. Only recently she presented an all-inclusive teen Jouvert Band for the Calder Hall Jouvert in Tobago.
The Law Association will no longer be pursuing the impeachment of Chief Justice Ivor Archie and has in effect accepted the Prime Minister's reconsideration of the matter and his decision to not institute impeachment proceeding against the CJ.
