Well the West Indies folded on day four to give South Africa victory by 284 runs in the second test match in Johannesburg. The win means the Proteas win the series 2-0. After the first session they didn't seem in doubt of losing after setting the visitors 356 to win. A top score of 34 runs from Joshua Da Silva was nowhere near enough as they were all out for 106.

WINDIES LOSE SERIES

WOMEN PRESENT LATE

CHUTNEY KING KI BEATEN

FARLEY SPEAKS

