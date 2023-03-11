WINDIES LOSE SERIES

Well the West Indies folded on day four to give South Africa victory by 284 runs in the second test match in Johannesburg. The win means the Proteas win the series 2-0. After the first session they didn't seem in doubt of losing after setting the visitors 356 to win. A top score of 34 runs from Joshua Da Silva was nowhere near enough as they were all out for 106.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Well the West Indies folded on day four to give South Africa victory by 284 runs in the seco…
Discovering diseases late can lead to premature death, and women in particular are showing u…
Three-time chutney monarch KI Persad has reportedly been beaten by a group of men in Florida…
The Tobago House of Assembly has met with key stakeholders in Germany, towards establishing …
Three years into the pandemic and while some are exhaling as the spread and severity seem to…
Recipients of the Senior Citizens' Pension can use TTConnect's Service Centres for the submi…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Claude Noel Needs Help
- RAMONA RAMDIAL: I WAS THREATENED
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 10th March 2023
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 06th March 2023
- FARLEY SPEAKS
- PENSIONERS GET HELP WITH LIFE CERTIFICATES
- PRISONERS OF WAR: BRINGING FAMILIES HOME PT2
- EXPRESS 2022 AWARDS CEREMONY
- Morning Edition:10th March 2023
- COUPLE SPEAKS OUT