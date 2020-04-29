Windbelt Destruction

Indiscriminate bulldozing in the Ecclesville Forest reserve has been going on for years.
But Forestry workers say it has recently intensified with illegal agricultural squatters now encroaching on the protective and vital Windbelt reserve.
The men led reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh miles into the forest to show us the most recent damage which could impact our ability to shield against storms and hurricanes.
In part one of this 2 part feature, the men warn that further destruction can severely impact both animal and human life.