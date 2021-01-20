The race for the Presidential election is heating up for the Trinidad and Tobago Cycling Federation. Former President Rowena Williams is challenging current President Joseph Roberts for the position. We intend to hear from both sides as they vie for the post. Williams has voiced her concerns about the increasing debt facing the organisation in addition to the handling of past situations involving local cyclists.

Breakdancers Excited 2

We're continuing to follow the story of our local breakdancers, who are now returning to the sport after it was announced that it may feature at the Olympics.