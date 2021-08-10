Will schools re-open physically in September? It's the question on the minds of many with just under one month to the new school year. Well, the Trinidad and Tobago Unified Teachers Association says it is hopeful that schools WILL reopen as scheduled, provided that all issues are duly rectified, however the Opposition is not so optimistic. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Will Schools Reopen In September?
Rynessa Cutting
