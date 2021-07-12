WI_Women Win Again

As the Windies aim to wrap up the T20 series, the Windies women already sealed the One Day International series 3-0 with two games to spare against Pakistan. They successfully chased the 183 runs required with eight wickets and 10 overs to spare. Hayley Mattews was the star of the show again with 100 not out.

