The Windies women suffered their first defeat of the I-C-C Cricket World Cup.. after losing to India by 155 runs. Two of India's batters scored centuries.. as they successfully defended 317 for victory.

108 ICU Covid Patients Treated In Pt Fortin

The Point Fortin Hospital was officially rededicated to the people of Point Fortin today after it had served as a facility for the treatment of Covid 19 patients.

The hospital was officially opened by Prime Minister Rowley on July 4th, 2020 and the Health Minister says it has saved over two-thousand-400 lives during the pandemic.

Boodram: They Were All Alive

The lone survivor of the Paria Diving Tragedy, Christopher Boodram is calling for justice.

Boodram recounted first hand, the final moments he spent within the 30-inch pipeline and why he believes criminal charges should be laid against those responsible for failing to save the lives of his four friends.

Canada, UK,US,EU & T&T Discuss Ukraine

The Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister ..has expressed concern.. about the circumstances faced by non-Europeans residing in Ukraine. And further - particular concern.. about the implications for this country and the CARICOM region of any further escalation of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

WI Women Lose

Delaysingh Ask Mitchell About Carnival

The Health Minister has referred questions about Carnival 2023.. to the Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts.

This, as he explained why he had emotional moments yesterday as he attended a ceremony that marked the end of the Point Fortin Hospital being a Covid treatment facililty.