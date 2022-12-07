West Indies went under to England by a mammoth 142 runs in the second ODI in Antigua to surrender the series, with one game to go. England made 260 all out from 48.1 overs, with an unbeaten 70 from Amy Jones while captain Hayley Matthews took three wickets. In reply, West Indies were bundled out for 118 in 31.3 overs, with 54 not out from Rashada Williams, while Lauren Bell grabbed four wickets.

