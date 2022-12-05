Time to rally around the Windies ladies. Who were beaten by a huge 142 runs from England in the first day/night ODI in Antigua... England piled on a healthy 307 for 7 batting first despite Chinelle Henry taking three wickets... In reply, the Windies women never looked up to the challenge being bowled out for 165 inside 41 overs...
