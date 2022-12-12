It’s another L for the Windies women... Who will be seeking to turn around their luck in the second T20 against England on Wednesday. Its comes on the heels of their repeated struggles in the shortest format of the game after they fell to a bruising 8 wicket defeat in the first T20 in Antigua last evening. After being reduced to 105 for seven the visitors chased the score with over 7 overs to spare...
