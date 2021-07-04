WI Women Health Update

West Indies women cricketers -Chinelle Henry and Chedean Nation- are reportedly doing well.. after both players collapsed on the field on Friday while representing the West Indies women against Pakistan.. in the second T20 in Antigua. The incident was cause for concern.. as news spread over social media. Both players spoke today.. to assure the public that they recovered.
The government plans to eventually liberalise the cost of fuel at the pumps, which has been on the cards for some-time now.
It has stated that a zero-tolerance approach to market monopolisation would be taken.
The Trinidad and Tobago Contractors Association is welcoming the announcement by the government, that come Monday, the entire construction sector would be allowed to return to work.
Two people are to appear in court charged with the murder of Kadijah Flament, while a third suspect remains in hospital.
Also several people have been held for gambling and breaking curfew...and a police exercise has led to a gun find and people being arrested for larceny.
The Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association says it never asked for more time to prepare for the resumption of international flights to Tobago.
It says it was surprised to hear Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister Stuart Young say on Friday that Tobago was not ready for a resumption of international flights..
It may not have been the opening up some expected, but it is more than what was initially indicated.
