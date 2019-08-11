WI Vs India ODI 2

Chris Gayle became the highest scorer in One Day Cricket for the West Indies, but it could not stop India from winning the 2nd One Day International at the Queen's Park Oval. India posted 279 for seven off their 50 overs before bowling out the Windies for 210 in 42 overs in a rain affected match.
Nowhere is safe. A popular doubles vendor is murdered in one of the busiest areas, on one of the busiest nights of the week
August 11th is to be celebrated as World Steelpan Day. This was announced today by Pan Trinbago the umbrella body for all the steelbands in this country which gave the world this unique musical instrument.
The Liz N Williams Foundation has been doing charitable work for the past (5) five years, but was officially registered on December of 2017
The clock is winding down on the time left for the police to continue interrogating Public Administration Minister Marlene Mc Donald.
Art with a greater purpose. 'Beyond bars, Connecting the inside with the outside' is an annual art exhibition which features the work of inmates from the Carrera Island Prison.