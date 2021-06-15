Former West Indies captain Jason Holder is calling on cricket fans to have a little more patience as the team gets prepared for the second test against South Africa. In a media briefing Tuesday Holder said the players were stunned in the first test because several of them were remaking a return to the senior team. He believes they will be aiming to be more consistent for the second test.

Morning Edition: 16th June, 2021

The question of mass vaccination drives and partnerships with the private sector, has one again stirred up conversations about workers' rights.

Revenge Porn to be Included In Sexual Offences

Debate continued on Tuesday in the Senate on the very controversial topic of sexual offences legislation, and whether the identities of persons placed on a sex offenders registry should be made public.

A&V decision should be public, says Ramesh

Former Attorney General and A and attorney at law Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj is calling on government to make public the Arbitrators decision in the dispute between A and V Oil and Petrotrin.