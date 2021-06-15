Former West Indies captain Jason Holder is calling on cricket fans to have a little more patience as the team gets prepared for the second test against South Africa. In a media briefing Tuesday Holder said the players were stunned in the first test because several of them were remaking a return to the senior team. He believes they will be aiming to be more consistent for the second test.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The question of mass vaccination drives and partnerships with the private sector, has one again stirred up conversations about workers' rights.
The Sexual Offences Amendment Bill 2021 has been unanimously passed in the Senate.
Debate continued on Tuesday in the Senate on the very controversial topic of sexual offences legislation, and whether the identities of persons placed on a sex offenders registry should be made public.
Former Attorney General and A and attorney at law Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj is calling on government to make public the Arbitrators decision in the dispute between A and V Oil and Petrotrin.
The President of the Petroleum Dealers Association says there should be no fuel subsidy for those driving "million dollar cars."
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond the Tape Tuesday 15th June 2021
- Morning Edition: 16th June, 2021
- Morning Edition: 15th June, 2021
- Beyond the Tape Monday 14th June 2021
- Morning News Brief: 16th June, 2021
- Petroleum Dealers Pres. Says Time to Free Up Fuel Retail
- Revenge Porn to be Included In Sexual Offences
- Morning News Brief: 15th June, 2021
- Morning Edition: 14th June, 2021
- Beyond the Tape Friday 11th June 2021