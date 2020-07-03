Prior to the election date being announced, Chairman of the One Tobago Voice, Hochoy Charles, called for an end, to keeping election dates a secret.

Charles told TV6's Elizabeth Williams, the "nonsense" must-stop.

More in this report.

CMO Sees No Problems Voting During Pandemic

The Chief Medical Officer says public health restrictions which are to be in place at polling stations during the day of the General Election on August 10th will not impede anything in any way for voters casting their ballots.