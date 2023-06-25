In the upcoming local government elections voters will vote for who they want to control the 14 municipalities in Trinidad. But voter-turnout has been low in past local government elections, despite the number of services municipal corporations provide to the public. More from Political Editor Juhel Browne.

PRES KANGALOO AT GRAD

