Siparia farmer and Director of the agriculture Non-Governmental Organisation, WHY Farm, Alpha Sennon, continues his mission of making the field an exciting job-prospect for young people.
Selected as a leading social entrepreneur by a U-S- based organization in January, Mr. Sennnon tells our reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh, it is an honour to be recognized at that level.
For now, he says he has much more to do here at home helping the youth develop habits that will ensure a food secure nation.