When Christian Homer retired from swimming in 2015, life seemed to have slowed down. He took time to start a family and began coaching the next generation of swimmers. However, the Youth Olympian has hit a new wall in the midst of Covid19. It's a story that may tug at your heart.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The Medical Board of Trinidad and Tobago has launched an investigation into Dr. Avinash Sawh, the medical professional who went on a racist rant that circulated on social media last week.
Having only signaled his intent to contest the leadership of the United National Congress, weeks ago...
When Christian Homer retired from swimming in 2015, life seemed to have slowed down.
It's something you don't see often, Digicel and TSTT teaming up.
Opposition Member of Parliament, Dr. Roodal Moonilal is rubbishing claims by the Prime Minis…
OWTU President Ancel Roget is accusing the opposition leader of being reckless and irresponsible by continuing to attack Patriotic Energies' attempt to attain the refinery assets.