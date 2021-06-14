The World Health Organsiation encourages countries to inoculate the most at risk first. It welcomes the Pfizer donation and explains how countries will be chosen for distribution.

WHO WEEKLY UPDATE

WHO WEEKLY UPDATE

Man Dies After Complaining Of No Oxygen

Man Dies After Complaining Of No Oxygen

A 36 year-old man dies of COVID-19 after calling relatives in the wee hours of the morning saying his oxygen was out and there was no one around. His widow, also COVID positive is calling on you to get vaccinated.

Coaching Association Backs Eve

Coaching Association Backs Eve

New coach Angus Eve is getting some welcomed support from the National Coaches Association as he gets set to take up his caretaker role in charge of the National team...