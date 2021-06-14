The World Health Organsiation encourages countries to inoculate the most at risk first. It welcomes the Pfizer donation and explains how countries will be chosen for distribution.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The World Health Organsiation encourages countries to inoculate the most at risk first. It welcomes the Pfizer donation and explains how countries will be chosen for distribution.
Heavy rainfall and an existing landslip came together to deal a final blow to a house along Baboolal Trace, Mayo.
Ministry of Health representatives were pressed for answers by reporters on the circumstances surrounding a donation of Pfizer vaccines from the US to the Ministry of National Security...
A 36 year-old man dies of COVID-19 after calling relatives in the wee hours of the morning saying his oxygen was out and there was no one around. His widow, also COVID positive is calling on you to get vaccinated.
Look out for more police road blocks - speed traps and Driving Under the Influence checks by law enforcement from Monday night.
New coach Angus Eve is getting some welcomed support from the National Coaches Association as he gets set to take up his caretaker role in charge of the National team...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond the Tape Monday 14th June 2021
- Man Dies After Complaining Of No Oxygen
- Tobago Insulted
- Woman Wants Help After Home Collapses
- MOH Can’t Answer For National Security Re PFIZER
- Morning News Brief: 14th June, 2021
- WHO WEEKLY UPDATE
- Morning Edition: 11th June, 2021
- Morning Edition: 14th June, 2021
- TTPS DUI Road Blocks In Hour Before Curfew Starts