Who Was Tim Kee?

Tim Kee was a former Trinidad and Tobago Football Association President. His last known involvement in football saw him being part of the United slate which supported William Wallace as the next TTFA President. Here's a few other facts about the former President.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
From athlete to administrator comments poured in today on the passing of Former TTFA President Raymond Tim Kee.
'Minshall by Norton', that's the title of a new book that has captured and celebrates the dynamic legacy shared by two artistes, Peter Minshall and Noel Norton over four decades. It documents the creations of one genius, captured by another.
Five houses are being threatened by a landslip behind their homes in South Trinidad.
Sanctioning the installation of donated timekeeper's clock at Harris Promenade, San Fernando is one of the last actions by current Mayor Junia Regrello before finding out if he's selected for a second term.
The Piparo Mud Volcano might be relatively silent, but it's not yet back to sleep. That's why the ODPM has embarked on the procurement of four sirens to be set up in and around the vicinity of the volcano.