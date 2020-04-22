It's not just in T&T, people all over the world are lobbying leaders to relax stay-at-home and lockdown measures. It's a topic being discussed at the World Health Organisation level with authorities describing it as striking a balance with risk and a normal life. Here's Urvashi Tiwari Roopnarine with the story.

Minister of National Security Stuart Young says all measures taken by the Government to limit the spread of the COVID-19 virus are in the best interest of each and every citizen.

Sixty homeless persons can now be off the streets, if they so desire. This is as a result of the completion of a temporary COVID-19 shelter at the Riverside Plaza Carpark.