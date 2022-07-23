The World Health Organization today declared the Monkeypox Virus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The rare designation was last given in 2020 for the spread of the covid19 virus. So what does this now mean for Trinidad and Tobago? Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh spoke with TV6 News today, reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us what we can expect.
WHO: Monkeypox Global Health Emergency
Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
A female fire officer was seriously injured, after she was beaten by a group of 6 female fir…
A cultural flagship inspiring hope and a call to action, is how Chief Secretary Farley Augus…
The World Health Organization today declared the Monkeypox Virus a Public Health Emergency o…
The Opposition Leader has doubled down on her criticisms of some attorneys who did not suppo…
The Housing Minister is clarifying her announcement on Wednesday that the Housing Developmen…
Legislation is expected to be put in place to regulate the scrap iron industry, but in the i…