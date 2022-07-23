The World Health Organization today declared the Monkeypox Virus a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. The rare designation was last given in 2020 for the spread of the covid19 virus. So what does this now mean for Trinidad and Tobago? Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh spoke with TV6 News today, reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh tells us what we can expect.

