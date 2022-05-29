Who Is Quanten

The Opposition is today accusing the government of selling the PETROTRIN Refinery to two small time Electricians who own a small company in Carlifonia .The claim was made by Senator Wade Mark at the United National Congress' Sunday news briefing. However in an immediate response, Energy Minister Stuart Young urged citizens to ignore what he called the destructive and mischeivous attacks of the UNC.
