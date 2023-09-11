Business owner and managing director of the biggest supermarket chain in Tobago, Kirt Warner... tells TV6 News.. his stocks are running low.

And he says distributors are informing him.. they are facing the same problem. 

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

T&T BEAT EL SALVADOR

T&T BEAT EL SALVADOR

The Soca Warriors are looking down on the rest of Group A in the Concacaf Nations League aft…

ARIMA MAYOR SWORN IN

ARIMA MAYOR SWORN IN

Balliram Maharaj may just have to change the title of his book 'From Tomato boy to Business …