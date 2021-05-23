Where Is The Military? The CDS Responds

It's just not the same...that's the response from Chief of Defence Staff, Air Vice Marshall Darryl Daniel in explaining the difference in deploying troops for the current State of Emergency compared to the 2011 State of Emergency when there was a heavy military presence especially by members of the Regiment. Alicia Boucher has the details.

