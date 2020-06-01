There was so much promise for the young sprinter who at the age of 19 booked her spot at the Sydney Olympic Games back in 2000.
Some commendable performances followed but not the type of success she wanted before calling quits on her career in 2012 at the age of 31.
Now she is trying to make the switch into coaching. Fana Ashby tells us what she's up to after competing.
However she relives some of her special experiences while establishing herself as a national sprinter. She spoke with former athlete Terrisa Mark.