One former Opposition MP, who is a medical doctor, is questioning why there was a major increase in Covid 19 deaths in this country over a three month period beginning in May. He also says information is not forthcoming as to where these Covid deaths have occurred. Juhel Browne reports.
Where Are The Covid Deaths Occurring Asks Gopeesingh
Juhel Browne
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
One local surgeon says he was compelled after 15 years to do a private kidney transplant. This, as patients complain about lengthy wait times.
And unsatisfactory treatment, in the public system.
Tobago fishermen are tonight alleging they have suffered thousands of dollars in losses, following the passage of a BHP drillship and its supporting vessels, along the north coast of Tobago, as Geophysical and Geotechnical surveys continue
The Supermarket Association is claiming what it terms "vaccine equity" at its mass vaccination site at the Centrum Auditorium in Centre Point Mall in Chaguanas on Sunday.
One former Opposition MP, who is a medical doctor, is questioning why there was a major increase in Covid 19 deaths in this country over a three month period beginning in May. He also says information is not forthcoming as to where these Covid deaths have occurred.
Three flights per day between Trinidad and Tobago, is not good enough. This from Chairman of the Tobago Business Chamber Martin George.
Just because the highly contagious Delta Covid-19 variant has not yet been detected in this country, does not mean it is not already here according to the Health Minister and a Professor from the University of the West Indies.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Supermarket Assoc On Rising Prices
- Why Aren’t There Less New COVID Cases During SoE?
- Delta Variant Could Be In T&T Undetected Says Professor
- $10.3 M For Ankle Bracelets System
- Beyond the Tape Friday 23rd July 2021
- SINOPHARM EFFECTIVE AGAINST DELTA VARIANT
- Guilty Verdict For Men In Sean Luke Murder Trial
- Chief Secretary At Cemetery
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 22nd July 2021
- Beyond the Tape Tuesday 20th July 2021