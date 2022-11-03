Exactly one month before December 3rd, the day on which the life of all of the Councillors and Aldermen in 14 Municipal Corporation Councils was originally set to end, the Local Government Minister announced today that the terms of office would be extended to December 3rd of next year.
He says the Cabinet has decided this is to be done by way of partial proclamation of the Local Government reform law.
So does this mean that the next Local Government Elections have essentially been postponed by one year?