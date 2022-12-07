Do you have concerns, issues, complaints or even sensitive information that you would like to relay to WASA? Well, members of the public can now Whatsapp the CEO directly! Meantime, WASA is assuring a few hundred thousand customers still without water that their supply will soon be restored.
